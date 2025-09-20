Flood warning issued for villages near Thenpennai river

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district administration on Friday issued a flood warning to villages along the Thenpennai river after water from the Saathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai was opened following heavy rain.

Authorities have announced that additional water is likely to be released from the dam on Friday midnight following heavy inflow from upstream reservoirs.

As of Friday morning, water level in the dam stood at 114.25 feet, against its full reservoir level of 119 feet. The dam is currently receiving an inflow of 1,300 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while the outflow is maintained at 950 cusecs, said an official release.

However, with the Krishnagiri dam releasing 2,000 cusecs into the river system, officials anticipate a sharp increase in inflow into Sathanur. In view of this, up to 3,000 cusecs may be discharged from the dam late on Friday, the release added.

The PWD has urged people living along the banks of the Thenpennai to remain cautious and avoid entering or crossing the river. Fishermen, farmers, and the public have been strictly advised to follow safety guidelines and keep away from low-lying areas.

Authorities said a decision on the extent of release will be taken depending on real-time inflow, and people will be kept informed.