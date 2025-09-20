Garbage dumping on LBP Canal banks by panchayat, WRD approaches police in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has opposed the dumping of garbage on the banks of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal by local body administrations.

A complaint has been filed with the police on behalf of the WRD in this regard against a local body administration, the Kurumandur Village Panchayat, in Erode district on September 17.

The 197-kilometre-long LBP Canal caters to an extensive ayacut area of 2,07,000 acres, providing water to thousands of farmers who rely on it for cultivation and livelihood.

Farmers benefiting from this canal have been continuously requesting the WRD to take appropriate action to prevent civic bodies from dumping garbage on the banks of the canal and also into it.

M Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Engineer of WRD, in his complaint to the Kadathur police, said, "The Kurumandur village panchayat administration has dumped garbage on the left bank of the LBP Canal in Kurumandur. This will interfere with the inspection of the canal banks. There is also a possibility of water contamination. Letters have already been sent to the local body administration several times against the practice. As garbage is repeatedly dumped on the canal banks, legal action should be taken."