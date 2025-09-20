GST 2.0 a tax revolution, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

MADURAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s oft-repeated description of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a “Gabbar Singh tax”, asserting that the reform has benefited people and businesses across India. She said this while speaking at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants’ Association in Madurai.

Sitharaman pointed out that GST registrations have grown from 65 lakh in 2017 to 1.5 crore at present. Revenues have risen from Rs 7.19 lakh crore to more than Rs 22 lakh crore over the period. “If GST had truly been a cruel burden as alleged, then its registration and revenue base would not have expanded so significantly,” she said.

She also highlighted that decisions in the GST Council were taken collectively by state finance ministers, cutting across party lines. “Contrary to political theatre that misrepresents facts on social media, GST is a collaborative tax reform aimed at transparency and ease of doing business,” she said.