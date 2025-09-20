Live wire snaps after heavy rain, kills two brothers near Gingee in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Two brothers died of electrocution after they came in contact with a snapped live wire near Gingee in Villupuram on Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as K Ramachandran (36) and K Chinnarasu (30), sugarcane-cutting labourers from Konganallur in Villupuram.

According to police, the incident took place when Ramachandran was on his way to the fields owned by Nagaraj, a farmer, in Perumpugai village, where a group of 19 workers from Konganallur, including two women, had been undertaking sugarcane harvesting works for the past one week.

On Friday morning, Ramachandran was going for work through an adjacent field when he accidentally came in contact with the live wire, which got snapped following the heavy rains that lashed Gingee and surrounding areas on Thursday night. He sustained severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot, police said.