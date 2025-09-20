Locals push for cameras, patrols to curb night racing fears on Coimbatore’s new flyover

COIMBATORE: As Tamil Nadu's longest flyover - the Avinashi Road elevated corridor in Coimbatore - nears its inauguration, social activists and locals have raised concerns about the illegal night races and over speeding.

Several motorists in the city say that existing flyovers have already become hotspots for speeding and reckless stunts, and fear the new 10.1 km stretch could turn into a "race track" for miscreants once it opens.

The four-lane flyover, stretching from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins, was launched in December 2020 by the State Highways Department's Special Projects Wing at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,791.22 crore. Designed with service roads, pedestrian paths, and stormwater drains, the project is expected to ease the city's notorious traffic snarls. The inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin is tentatively scheduled for October 9.

However, residents worry about safety after dark. "On the Trichy Road and Ukkadam flyovers, I've seen bikers race past in the middle of the night. They rev engines, perform wheelies, and put others at risk. If this happens on a 10 km flyover, the danger will be tenfold," said V Krishna, a taxi driver who commutes from Peelamedu.