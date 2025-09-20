Madras HC allows probe panel to inquire into police excess

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to extend the interim stay on the order constituting a one-man commission headed by a retired judge to probe into the alleged police excess during the arrest of sanitary workers, who were protesting against the privatisation of solid waste management in two zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, on August 13.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, while hearing the petitions seeking a probe by the State Human Rights Commission into the alleged excess and the habeas corpus petition (HCP) which was tagged, turned down the plea made by Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to extend the interim stay on the order passed by a bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan. The panel could proceed with the inquiry, and any materials that the state had could be placed before the commission, the bench said.

The CJ also declined to accept the request of the AAG to appoint a judge from another state as head of the commission.