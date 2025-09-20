Madras HC orders FIRs in Rs 105-crore fake motor insurance scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police department to register FIRs on 467 complaints relating to fake motor vehicle insurance claims involving a sum of Rs 105.62 crore.

The court also ordered the Additional District Judge at Hosur in Krishnagiri district to conduct an inquiry into the missing files pertaining to 82 motor vehicle insurance claims dating back to 2002 and submit a detailed report.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the directions while hearing petitions linked to fraudulent Motor Accident Claims Original Petitions (MCOPs), filed as prayed for by Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited and New India Assurance Company Limited.

The judge directed that, once FIRs are registered, the cases should be transferred to a SIT for further probe. Advocate N Vijayaraghavan, representing the companies, pointed out that the Rs 105.62 crore mentioned in the 467 complaints reflected only a sample of a much larger scam.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority informed the court that 65 related cases are pending before the Principal Sub-Judge in Hosur and four before the Additional District Judge. On the missing files, the judge said if bundles could not be traced, criminal complaints must be filed.