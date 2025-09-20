Madras HC questions restriction on appointing physical education teachers in schools in Madurai

MADURAI: Observing that physical education is vital for the overall development of a child, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a report from the school education department on its reason behind restricting the appointment of Physical Education Teachers (PET) in schools which do not have the minimum student strength of 250.

Justice PT Asha observed that children today are couch potatoes and playing online games affecting not only their physical but also their mental state. Further child diabetes, depression, etc is on the rise, she added.

Taking note of the petitioner's submission that as per syllabus, two periods are allotted for physical and health education in schools every day, the judge observed that it is rather strange for the government to impose such a restriction in PET appointment since without physical education, the overall development of a child would be seriously impeded.

Holding that the above restriction is rather surprising and a cause for concern, the judge directed the department to file a report on its policy with reference to having Physical Education Teachers in all schools including government, aided, unaided and corporation schools etc., and the reason for the restriction.

Further noting that the Supreme Court has seized similar cases where reports were called for from various states and Tamil Nadu has also submitted a report, the judge directed the petitioner to try and produce the said report. The matter was adjourned to October 10.

The issue was raised in a batch of cases filed challenging the staff fixation orders passed by the school education department mentioning the PET post as surplus in some schools, thereby denying permission for the schools to appoint a PET due to the aforesaid restriction.