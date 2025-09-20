Madras HC seeks toll data, action plan on poor upkeep, encroachments along Madurai Outer Ring Road

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) to submit details regarding the number of four-wheelers that passed through the four toll plazas on the Madurai Outer Ring Road between Kappalur and Uthangudi in the past year.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave directions based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking proper maintenance and upgradation of the above stretch and to prohibit political, religious, and cultural events, construction of marriage halls and commercial complexes, etc, and revoke licenses or permissions that are already granted.

The litigant AR Jeyarhuthran, an advocate from Tirunelveli, stated in his petition that the above stretch, which measures around 32.1 km, serves as a bypass for vehicles coming from Chennai, Tiruchy, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, and Theni. Though commuters pay crores of money as toll fees every year, they are subjected to hardship due to poor maintenance, lack of safety measures, and failure of authorities to ensure uninterrupted and hassle-free travel.

Moreover, the authorities also permit activists, such as political conferences, public meetings, religious or cultural functions, and even the establishment of marriage halls and community centres abutting the Madurai Ring Road, which directly obstructs and impairs the unhindered usage of the road.

Stating that this violates the fundamental rights of the commuters, he sought the above directions. The judges issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to October 27.