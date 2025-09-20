Miscreants steal plumbing, electrical items from houses built for disabled in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Vandals have struck at the state's first integrated housing project exclusively meant for people with disabilities (PwDs) ahead of its opening by the chief minister in a month.

Copper wires and water meters have been stolen from around 43 houses that are part of the residential complex at Orattukuppai in Coimbatore district.

Some anti-social elements barged into the campus during night, damaged the pipe connections for drinking water supply and stole the water supply meters and copper wires from around 43 houses, said sources.

The sources added that the housing project was completed a few months ago, and the local body — Chettipalayam Town Panchayat — has been establishing basic amenities like street lights, drainage channels, road, and drinking water connections to each house. They also completed the work, and it is waiting for the inauguration.

The district administration, with the financial support of GD Naidu Charities, constructed 86 houses at Orattukuppai, and it is expected to be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.