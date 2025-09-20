Miscreants steal plumbing, electrical items from houses built for disabled in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Vandals have struck at the state's first integrated housing project exclusively meant for people with disabilities (PwDs) ahead of its opening by the chief minister in a month.
Copper wires and water meters have been stolen from around 43 houses that are part of the residential complex at Orattukuppai in Coimbatore district.
Some anti-social elements barged into the campus during night, damaged the pipe connections for drinking water supply and stole the water supply meters and copper wires from around 43 houses, said sources.
The sources added that the housing project was completed a few months ago, and the local body — Chettipalayam Town Panchayat — has been establishing basic amenities like street lights, drainage channels, road, and drinking water connections to each house. They also completed the work, and it is waiting for the inauguration.
The district administration, with the financial support of GD Naidu Charities, constructed 86 houses at Orattukuppai, and it is expected to be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.
The beneficiaries demanded the authorities to strengthen police patrolling and CCTV surveillance in the locality.
In 2023, the state government allocated free land to 113 beneficiaries (differently-abled people) of which 86 were selected for the housing project. The project, which aims to construct 86 one-BHK houses on 3.98 acres.
The funding for each house amounts to Rs 6.60 lakh. In total, 86 houses were constructed for Rs 5.59 crore, which includes Rs 1.8 cr from the government and Rs 3.68 cr from the charities. An additional Rs 1.31 cr has been spent on water connections, drainage, overhead tanks, roads, and street lights. The houses were constructed with extra care for the specific needs of each beneficiary. Once the beneficiaries move into their new homes, the district administration plans to train them in entrepreneurship through the Magalir Thittam.
Following the theft, the Chettipalayam police have received a complaint from the authorities attached to the district administration and began investigation. They have formed a special team to arrest the culprits, said police sources.