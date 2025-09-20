NGO to be booked for harsh handling of stray dog in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Prani Mithran, an NGO operating the city's Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, is set to lose its licence after a viral video showed its members handling a stray dog harshly.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to initiate action against it. CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said the civic body has lodged a police complaint and moved to cancel its contract and licence.

"We are in the process of registering an FIR against the NGO with the Kuniyamuthur Police. Once we receive the FIR copy, we will proceed to cancel the contract with them. Before that, we need to ensure arrangements to either relocate or hand over the responsibility of the strays currently under their care. Their licence will be suspended immediately thereafter," the commissioner told the TNIE.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing a dog being aggressively caught by its limb, dragged, and thrown into a net during an operation at Sai Garden in Ward 87. Another staff member was also heard instructing the team to throw stones at dogs. The visuals triggered widespread condemnation from animal welfare activists and residents.