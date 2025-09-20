No faculty appointed for computer science course at Dharapuram College in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Thirty-first-year Computer Science students at the Government Arts and Science College at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, have not had any classes for their core subjects since the college opened. The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has yet to appoint a single faculty member for the course.

A student told the TNIE that since the undergraduate computer science course was introduced this academic year, about 30 students, including himself, have enrolled.

"We have been attending college for more than two and a half months, but we have not learned anything from core subjects like computing fundamentals, C programming, digital fundamentals, or computer architecture. Even for our allied paper, Mathematical Structures for Computer Science, no classes have been held because there isn't a single faculty member to teach the core subjects in the first semester. We only have classes for Tamil and English. Our fundamental education is being neglected," he said.

The students have urged college officials to appoint faculty members to conduct classes so their time is not wasted.