Only parents of current students can be PTA office-bearers, rules Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the School Education Department to issue instructions to all schools across the state that only parents of current students are eligible to serve as office-bearers of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).
Justice B Pugalendhi, giving the directions while dismissing a petition filed by the president of the PTA of Kottaipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukkottai, said headmasters and inspecting officers must verify the eligibility of PTA office-bearers at the start of every academic year and maintain a register.
The petition was filed by Sarib Abdullah, alias Jim, who sought to quash a criminal case registered against him for demolishing two dilapidated classrooms in the school without obtaining approval from the Public Works Department (PWD) or informing the headmaster. Abdullah argued that he had acted on a resolution passed by the PTA and alleged that the complaint was politically motivated since he was affiliated with the AIADMK while the complainant belonged to the DMK.
The judge observed that the FIR was registered following a direction issued in a Public Interest Litigation.
Stressing on the limited powers of PTAs, he said their role was confined to raising resources and giving recommendations on the use of funds, while demolition, construction or structural alterations of school buildings could only be undertaken by competent engineering authorities after inspection and sanction.
Justice Pugalendhi further remarked that PTAs have often deviated from their intended purpose, with office-bearers chosen on political grounds and individuals continuing in positions even after their wards had left school. This, he noted, diluted genuine parental representation.
“If Parents Teacher Associations are allowed to function in their true spirit, they can indeed be a boon to schools, strengthening cooperation, ensuring accountability in funds utilisation, and improving student safety and facilities,” the judge added.