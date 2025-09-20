Only parents of current students can be PTA office-bearers, rules Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the School Education Department to issue instructions to all schools across the state that only parents of current students are eligible to serve as office-bearers of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

Justice B Pugalendhi, giving the directions while dismissing a petition filed by the president of the PTA of Kottaipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukkottai, said headmasters and inspecting officers must verify the eligibility of PTA office-bearers at the start of every academic year and maintain a register.

The petition was filed by Sarib Abdullah, alias Jim, who sought to quash a criminal case registered against him for demolishing two dilapidated classrooms in the school without obtaining approval from the Public Works Department (PWD) or informing the headmaster. Abdullah argued that he had acted on a resolution passed by the PTA and alleged that the complaint was politically motivated since he was affiliated with the AIADMK while the complainant belonged to the DMK.