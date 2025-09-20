Sanitation workers resume work after talks with officials in Madurai

MADURAI: Bringing to an end their three-day stand off with Ourland, the private firm which is handling solid waste management in the city, sanitation workers suspended their protest on Friday after senior corporation officials assured them that steps would be taken to make the contractor release their wage arrears and address other issues.

Tensions flared up between sanitation workers and Ourland on Wednesday after sanitation workers staged a protest accusing the agency of not treating them properly. Consequently, the contractor terminated the services of 23 workers, mostly drivers, on Thursday.

Condemning this, workers affiliated with the CITU and LPF trade unions staged a protest at the corporation's head office. The protestors claimed that the agency had dismissed staff for alleged poor performance, while withholding wages. Workers said the dismissal was unfair and demanded reinstatement of those fired, as well as payment of the pending salaries.