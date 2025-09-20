Security breach at Vijay’s home, police detain mentally ill man

CHENNAI: A man with mental disabilities allegedly entered the residence of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay at Panayur on Friday morning.

According to police sources, a housekeeping staff member spotted the man on the terrace around 10 am and immediately alerted the security personnel. He was later handed over to the Neelankarai police, who admitted him to a mental health institute in Kilpauk.

Police said that based on a complaint, a Community Service Register (CSR) entry had been filed. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the man hailed from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. “Only after further investigation will additional details be known,” officials added.

A senior officer said an inquiry was under way to determine how the intruder gained access to the premises despite the presence of security guards. “The security team at the house, along with the police, are reviewing CCTV footage to find out how the man breached security,” the officer said.