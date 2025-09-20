Tamil Nadu to roll out platform for tracking big infrastructure projects

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at cutting bureaucratic delays and boosting investor confidence in the state’s execution capacity, Tamil Nadu is preparing to roll out a technology platform to track large infrastructure projects in real time.

The project monitoring tool developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will cover 370 major projects worth over Rs 100 crore each across 14 government departments. The platform will centralise updates on physical and financial progress and allow inter-departmental bottlenecks to be flagged and resolved quickly. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam was held recently to discuss the new project-monitoring system, sources said.

The initiative follows a push from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which urged states to adopt the centre’s Project Monitoring Group (PMG) technology portal, an institutional mechanism tasked with facilitating issue resolution in projects that are facing delays or awaiting regulatory clearances with state and central ministries.

However, TN has opted to build its own version to suit state-level requirements. Official sources said the system is designed as a single-window dashboard with pendency tracking, issue resolution status, inter-departmental coordination, and automated alerts to nodal officers. Departments will be required to update data on a monthly basis, enabling regular reviews and early intervention where projects risk slipping off schedule.