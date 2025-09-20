TIDCO floats tender for Chengalpattu biotech hub

CHENNAI: The state government is proceeding with plans to establish a biotech hub in Chengalpattu, with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) inviting bids to prepare a comprehensive master plan and detailed project report for the proposed Biotech Industrial Park.

The project will serve as an integrated hub for advanced manufacturing, contract development and manufacturing (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation/Contract Manufacturing Organisation) facilities, research collaboration, and sector-specific industrial clusters across pharma biotech, vaccines, biologics, biosimilars, industrial, agricultural, and marine biotech, and allied life sciences sectors.

The pis envisioned to provide GMP-compliant industrial plots, modular manufacturing units, pilot-scale facilities, bio-incubation and testing centres, common utilities, and biotech-specific infrastructure to attract biotechnology manufacturing companies, ancillary industries, R&D centres, and startups.

The consultant will provide a spatial development framework for optimal land utilisation, define zoning, infrastructure layout, and phasing plan and integrate biotech-specific regulatory compliance requirements (cGMP, biosafety levels, hazardous waste treatment, clean utilities), sustainability measures, and global best practices.