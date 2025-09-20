TN to anchor India’s first maritime transport manufacturing policy with Rs 30,000 crore shipyard MoUs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister Dr T.R.B. Rajaa on Saturday said the state is poised to become a global hub for shipbuilding after signing two “ultra mega” investment agreements worth a combined Rs 30,000 crore to set up greenfield commercial shipyards in the state.

The agreements, signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, are expected to generate 55,000 jobs and anchor the state’s first Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy, which is due later this year.

Cochin Shipyard will invest Rs 15,000 crore to build a greenfield commercial shipyard capable of handling large-scale global orders, creating more than 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct and 6,000 indirect) in its first phase.