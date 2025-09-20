Veterinarian injured in wild elephant attack, hospitalised in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) K Vijayaragavan was injured in a wild elephant ‘Rolex’ attack at a grove in Parameswaran Palayam near Thondamuthur in the wee hours on Saturday and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The incident occurred when the team, consisting of veterinarian Vijayaragavan, along with the forest range officers V Thirumurugan (Coimbatore), K Jayachandran (Boluvampatti) and experienced wild elephant trackers, Anti Poaching Watchers (APWs), along with Kumki elephant mahouts and cavadis, were monitoring the animal behaviour as part of capturing him.

The veterinarian, along with the members of the team, was walking behind the animal at the banana plantation grove at 1.15 am on Saturday when the animal suddenly turned and pushed him down, while others managed to escape from the scene.

After noticing the incident, a few members in the vehicle honked and shouted to prevent the animal from charging the veterinarian. Subsequently, the animal left the place, and he was rescued.

Sources in the forest department said that there were no major injuries to the veterinarian.