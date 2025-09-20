Vijay alleges DMK, BJP failed Tamil fishermen; questions CM over 'threats' during campaign

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) President Vijay on Saturday alleged that both the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP at the Centre had mishandled the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
“We are neither the Kabada Nadaga DMK, who write long letters about fishermen’s suffering and then remain silent, nor the Fascist BJP, who divide fishermen into ‘Indian’ and ‘Tamil Nadu’ fishermen,” said Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam leader and actor Vijay during his statewide public campaign for the 2026 Assembly election near Puthur Annasalai Bus Stand.
Referring to the technical glitches during his speech in Tiruchy last week, where his microphone was frequently disrupted, Vijay said, “I ask you directly, CM Sir: are you trying to threaten me? I am not someone who can be silenced.” He questioned the DMK, “If the Prime Minister, Home Minister, or RSS leaders come here, will you dare cut wires or power like this? Try it — your foundation itself will shake. After all, aren’t you secretly connected with them?”
Reiterating that the 2026 Assembly election will witness a TVK-DMK fight, Vijay said, “Instead of indulging in such scare tactics, face the election boldly and honestly.”
Asserting that he was not new to the ground fight for people, Vijay said, “Raising our voice for fishermen and standing with them is our duty and a right. And this is not something I started today. Fourteen years ago, on 22 February 2011, right here in Nagapattinam, I held a public meeting after fishermen were attacked.”
Speaking about the emergence of his party, he added, “Back then, we stood for the fishermen as Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, and now we are doing it as Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam.”
While speaking about the fishermen, he extended his support to the Tamil Eelams. “While we speak for fishermen, should we not also raise our voice for the Eelam Tamils — our own brothers and sisters — whether they are in Sri Lanka or anywhere in the world, grieving the loss of their beloved leaders? Their lives are just as important as the lives of our fishermen,” he said.
On Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s visits abroad, Vijay remarked, “The Chief Minister goes abroad and comes back claiming crores and crores of investments. But tell me honestly, sir — are those investments really for Tamil Nadu? Or are they only for your family, flowing abroad?”
Speaking about the local issues in Nagapattinam, Vijay criticised the state government for neglecting the region, questioning “why tourist sites like Velankanni, Nagore and Kodiakkarai were not developed, why Vedaranyam lacked proper salt export facilities, and why the Nagore Government Hospital had no doctors for deliveries?”
He pointed to the poor upkeep of the new bus stand in the district, long delays in railway works, the closure of job-creating industries like the steel rolling mill and rail wagon factory which were present in the past, the stalled Thanjavur–Nagapattinam highway project, and the absence of storage godowns that leave farmers’ paddy bags ruined during monsoons.
Vijay apologised to the people of Perambalur for not being able to visit them during last week’s campaign, citing traffic restrictions and related inconveniences that led to the cancellation.
A crowd of roughly 15,000 people, mostly youngsters, was present at the campaign. Young women fainted during the gathering and were carried to nearby hospitals. Scenes of men climbing trees, banners, and private buildings were also witnessed.
Vijay will be campaigning in Tiruvarur as well today.