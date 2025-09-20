Vijay alleges DMK, BJP failed Tamil fishermen; questions CM over 'threats' during campaign

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) President Vijay on Saturday alleged that both the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP at the Centre had mishandled the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“We are neither the Kabada Nadaga DMK, who write long letters about fishermen’s suffering and then remain silent, nor the Fascist BJP, who divide fishermen into ‘Indian’ and ‘Tamil Nadu’ fishermen,” said Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam leader and actor Vijay during his statewide public campaign for the 2026 Assembly election near Puthur Annasalai Bus Stand.

Referring to the technical glitches during his speech in Tiruchy last week, where his microphone was frequently disrupted, Vijay said, “I ask you directly, CM Sir: are you trying to threaten me? I am not someone who can be silenced.” He questioned the DMK, “If the Prime Minister, Home Minister, or RSS leaders come here, will you dare cut wires or power like this? Try it — your foundation itself will shake. After all, aren’t you secretly connected with them?”

Reiterating that the 2026 Assembly election will witness a TVK-DMK fight, Vijay said, “Instead of indulging in such scare tactics, face the election boldly and honestly.”

Asserting that he was not new to the ground fight for people, Vijay said, “Raising our voice for fishermen and standing with them is our duty and a right. And this is not something I started today. Fourteen years ago, on 22 February 2011, right here in Nagapattinam, I held a public meeting after fishermen were attacked.”