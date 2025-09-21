3.5K vehicles per day can be allowed in Kodaikanal: Experts

CHENNAI: An expert team from IIT-Madras studying factors for fixing the carrying capacity of one of TN’s major hill stations, Kodaikanal, has suggested, in its interim report, permitting up to 3,500 vehicles per day.

Surveys across major road stretches reveal recurring congestion, particularly near entry points and popular tourist circuits, as per a status report by the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra.

Advocate General P S Raman, assisted by special government pleader T Seenivasan, filed the status report before the court on Friday.

Taking into consideration various factors including the 12-hour traffic movement from dawn to dusk, the IIT-M team suggested permitting vehicles ranging from 3,000 to 3,500 per day into Kodaikanal.