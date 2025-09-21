‘Adults can file Pocso case for assault when they were minors’: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the Pocso Act does not prohibit adults from lodging a complaint for the offences committed against them when they were minors, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to quash a Pocso case and a connected harassment case registered against a man.

Further observing that the Tenkasi police failed to conduct a proper investigation in the two cases and the earlier complaints lodged by the complainants — a mother-daughter duo — Justice B Pugalendhi transferred the cases to the Tenkasi CB-CID, with a direction to the deputy superintendent of police to also probe into the manner in which the earlier complaints were closed.

The petitioner alleged that he had filed a civil suit against the complainants, due to which false cases have been lodged against him. He also pointed out that the complainant in the Pocso case is 19 years old and she had lodged the complaint for an incident which allegedly took place when she was 17. Citing the delay and the fact that the complainant is a major, he argued that a Pocso case cannot be registered for the complaint. He further alleged that the woman harassment case has been lodged by the mother of the girl claiming that he misbehaved with her too in 2023, to cancel the bail granted to him in the Pocso case.