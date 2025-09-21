BJP will not interfere in internal affairs of other parties, says Nainar Nagendran

SALEM: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said his party would not interfere in the internal affairs of other parties, including the AIADMK and PMK.
After meeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem, Nagendran told reporters that the hour-long meeting was only a “courtesy call” and no political issues were taken up.
BJP’s national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon and state vice-president of the party, K.P. Ramalingam, were also present during the meeting.
“There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. With six to seven months left for the elections, anything can happen,” Nagendran said, when asked about the BJP’s relationship with the AIADMK and whether he would engage with leaders who are no longer part of that party. He added that decisions on such meetings would be taken at the appropriate time.
On speculation that AIADMK’s splits could affect its electoral strength in southern Tamil Nadu, he dismissed such concerns, saying the real issue was the DMK government’s failure to deliver on governance and people’s welfare. He asserted that a change of government was certain in the next assembly elections.
Nagendran also responded to actor Vijay’s recent comment that the 2026 assembly polls would be a contest between DMK and his newly launched party, TVK. “He has just started his party. He has to identify suitable candidates, prepare an election strategy and build his organisation. BJP, a national party with more than 300 MPs and 1,500 MLAs across India, cannot be compared with a party that is just beginning its journey,” he said.
Underscoring that the BJP’s politics is not only about opposing DMK, Nagendran said the party’s focus remains on people’s welfare. “Crowds at rallies do not always convert into votes,” he added.
Asked about hydrocarbon exploration in protected farm zones, he avoided a direct reply and instead countered by asking which government had first introduced the project.
Nagendran also announced that the BJP would formally launch its assembly election campaign on October 11 in Madurai, with alliance leaders set to participate.