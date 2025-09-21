BJP will not interfere in internal affairs of other parties, says Nainar Nagendran

SALEM: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said his party would not interfere in the internal affairs of other parties, including the AIADMK and PMK.

After meeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem, Nagendran told reporters that the hour-long meeting was only a “courtesy call” and no political issues were taken up.

BJP’s national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon and state vice-president of the party, K.P. Ramalingam, were also present during the meeting.

“There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. With six to seven months left for the elections, anything can happen,” Nagendran said, when asked about the BJP’s relationship with the AIADMK and whether he would engage with leaders who are no longer part of that party. He added that decisions on such meetings would be taken at the appropriate time.