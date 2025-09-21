CM Stalin opens 530 MLD water treatment plant

Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin at the launch event of the ‘Chennai Kudineer’ app on Saturday.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the improved Chembarambakkam water treatment plant with a capacity of 530 MLD.

The second pipeline connecting the plant with the water distribution network was built at Rs 66.7 crore, enhancing the plant’s earlier capacity of 265 MLD, according to a release. The pipeline has been laid in two phases-11.7 km from Chembarambakkam to Porur and 9.2 km from the Poonnamallee bypass junction till Koyambedu.

Residents in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Adyar, Tambaram, and Sriperumbudur will benefit from the project. The CM also launched the grievance redressal app ‘Chennai Kudineer’.

