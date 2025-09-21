Delisting order: MMK to challenge ECI’s decision

CHENNAI: After the ECI delisted 42 TN political parties, including key allies of the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP, citing their failure to meet requirements under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) said they are preparing to appeal to the ECI against the delisting.

MMK president and Papanasam MLA M H Jawahirullah told TNIE, "The ECI has given 30 days to appeal. According to Section 29A of the Act, there is no provision mandating contesting in elections. In 2000, the SC held that a party can be de-listed only if it was registered fraudulently or engaged in unlawful activity. MMK has been submitting I-T returns regularly. This order is arbitrary and politically motivated," he alleged. He further underlined that the MMK will legally challenge the order.