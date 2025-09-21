Dravidian civilisation had its own distinct scripts, says Finance minister Thangam

SIVAGANGA: The Dravidian Civilisation and the Indus Valley Civilisation were connected during the ancient times, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in Sivaganga on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at Keeladi Sindhuvelli Naal Vizha in Keezhadi Museum, organised by the state archaeology department in association with Roja Muthiah Research Library and Sindhuvelli Research Centre, the minister also claimed that there is evidence to prove this connection.

“We have not adopted scripts, trade strategies, or literature from the Ganges Valley Civilisation, as we have our own distinct scripts and other forms of knowledge. Many questions have been raised challenging us to prove our statements, but we have urged them to verify the evidence provided by the state archaeology department,” Thennarasu said. He further said that the state has either established or is in the process of establishing museums in Ramanathapuram, Keezhadi, Porunai, Kodumanal (Noyyal), and Gangaikonda Cholapuram. One of the purposes of exhibiting the excavations from this land in museums is to show that it is not exclusive to Tamil Nadu but for all, he added.

During the event, Thangam Thennarasu along with Minister KR Periakaruppan also released the books ‘Archaeological Excavations in Tamil Nadu - A Preliminary Report’, ‘Discovery of Indus Civilization Centenary: Conference Proceedings’, Recent Scientific Dates - Archaeology Sites in Tamil Nadu’, among a few others. They also inaugurated a library inside the Keezhadi museum.

Joint Director of state archaeology department Dr R Sivanantham, archaeologist K Amarnatha Ramakrishna, Collector K Porkodi among others were present.