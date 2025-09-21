GST reforms are PM’s Deepavali gift, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the BJP does not have a single MP from Tamil Nadu, the central government has granted several big projects to Thoothukudi, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu Match Manufacturers Association in Kovilpatti, she said that the next generation GST reforms, which is set to come into effect on September 22, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Deepavali gift to the people.

The minister, who also released a centenary year souvenir at the event, lauded the women who are at the forefront of the matchbox industries in the southern districts. Without these women using their craft, the match industries could not have moved ahead, she said.

She further sought a vision document for the future economic development prospects of the districts, stating that the central government is willing to help them.

Speaking about the GST reforms, Sitharaman said that the rate of 375 commodities and items would get reduced, thereby allowing people to use the money they save for the benefit of their families. She further noted that all ministers had extended cooperation for the reforms in the GST council meeting.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, MLA Kadambur Raju, BJP functionaries and members of match associations were present.