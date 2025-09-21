Inspect shale gas wells drilled by ONGC in violation of ban: Science forum to TN government

THANJAVUR: Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF) has urged the state Government to constitute an expert committee to inspect the three exploratory wells drilled for shale gas by the ONGC in violation of the ban by the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Sunday, the state vice-president of the forum and the convenor of its environment sub-committee, V Sethuraman, cited the recently released report of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons- "India's Hydrocarbon Outlook 2024-25-A- report on Exploration and production activities".

The report points out that ONGC had drilled the shale gas exploratory wells in Periyakudi, Tiruvarur and Annavasanallur, all falling under the Protected Agriculture Zone of the Cauvery delta.

As the farmers of delta protested the announcement of shale gas exploration in Kuthalam area, citing the adverse impact of hydrofracking method it entails, on the environment, in 2016 ONGC announced that it will not explore shale gas and coal bed methane (CBM) in delta areas.

However, the report brought to light the clandestine drilling of shale gas exploratory wells by ONGC, Sethuraman pointed out. Hence, he demanded the state Government to set up an expert committee to inspect the three wells.