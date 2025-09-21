Marriage to SC man: Parents among four held for threatening to kill newlywed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A newlywed 26-year-old software developer has approached the Chettipalayam police seeking protection to her spouse and herself from her family who allegedly threatened to kill them for marrying a person from the Scheduled Caste.

The police have arrested her parents Murugeshan (52) and Chellamal (50) of Karumapuram in Pollachi, brother Manivasagam (22) and uncle Muruganantham (47). They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said Pavipriya of the Vettuva Gounder Community had married Sethupathi of Kavundampalayam after a love affair for four years.

Initially, Pavipriya approached her parents to get their nod for marriage. However, they had refused to nod, citing Sethupathi is from an SC community. Simultaneously her parents had also started searching for another bridegroom.

However, Pavipriya married Sethupathi in August as per the rites of Sethupathi's community. She visited her house last month to tell her parents about the wedding but they threatened to kill them.

Subsequently, Pavipriya lodged a complaint at the Chettipalayam police station, fearing 'honour killing' and all the four were arrested on Friday.

Police registered a case against them under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.