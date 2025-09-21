Portion of canal wall collapses after incessant rain in Salem

SALEM: Following continuous downpour on Friday night, a portion of the newly-constructed surplus water canal near Mookaneri in Salem collapsed, raising concerns over the ongoing work under the restoration scheme.

The ambitious Mookaneri restoration project, estimated at Rs 23 crore, is being carried out by Salem City Municipal Corporation with the objective of strengthening the bunds, laying a durable concrete base, and improving water management in the region. As part of this initiative, a three-kilometer canal worth Rs 8 crore is also under construction to channel surplus water through Chinnathirupathi, into Thirumanimutharu River.

Officials said the collapse occurred as the newly laid concrete had not completely cured yet.

Typically, it takes about 28 days for the concrete to settle and attain full strength. However, the sudden spell of intense rainfall over the last two days caused water to overflow alongside the fresh canal wall, loosening the soil adjacent to the structure. This erosion ultimately resulted in the fall of nearly 20 meters of the wall late on Friday.

Corporation officials emphasised that the issue was not due to negligence but unusual weather conditions.

S Senthil Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer of Hasthampatty Zone of SCMC, said, "The contractor has already been directed to reconstruct the collapsed stretch. Nearly 100 metres of the canal wall will be rebuilt, and the work is expected to be completed without delay. Once finished, the structure will be sturdier and capable of handling such weather fluctuations in the future."