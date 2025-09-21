Rs 30K crore deals inked for two shipyards in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth Rs 30,000 crore by signing two MoUs for setting up greenfield commercial shipyards in Thoothukudi district, a move expected to create around 55,000 jobs, Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa said on Saturday.

As per the first MoU, Cochin Shipyard Ltd will invest Rs 15,000 crore to set up a global-scale commercial shipyard, which would generate 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct and 6,000 indirect) in the first phase.

The second MoU is with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) which would set up a shipyard at an investment of 15,000 crore and provide employment for more than 45,000 people (5,000 direct and 40,000 indirect), Rajaa said. It was signed at the MoU exchange ceremony of the Transforming Maritime Sector on Saturday.