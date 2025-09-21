Tamil Nadu grew 11.19 per cent despite fund crunch, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has achieved double-digit economic growth despite grappling with the twin challenges of the pandemic, and financial constraints imposed by the union government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Responding to queries from the public through the Makkaludan Stalin app, the chief minister said, “When we assumed office, the state was reeling under the impact of Covid-19, a financial crunch, and the BJP-led Union government’s denial of funds due to us. Yet, we registered 11.19% growth — nearly double the rate under the AIADMK regime.”

Stalin noted that between 2011 and 2016, TN’s average economic growth was 6.7%, which slipped further to 5.2% between 2016 and 2021. In contrast, his government achieved an average growth rate of 8.9% over the last four years. “While Karnataka recorded 7.9% and Maharashtra 8.2% after Covid, TN reached 11.19%. This reflects our efficiency,” he said.

Pointing to the state’s progress in exports, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had advanced from third to first place in the Export Preparedness Index. Exports, which stood at $26 billion prior to 2021, had doubled to $52 billion, while employment in the manufacturing sector had risen from 35 lakh to 73 lakh. “What the AIADMK could not achieve in 10 years, we delivered in four. And we will beat our own record,” he asserted.

On being asked about new welfare measures, Stalin likened the state’s journey to that of a child learning to walk. “The progress we have made in 100 years is like a child learning to walk. Now we must compete globally and run. This will continue under Dravidian Model 2.0,” he said.