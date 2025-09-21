There is strong link between Sangam literature and IVC: NMMA director

MADURAI: Director of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) Amarnath Ramakrishnan said that there is a strong link between the Sangam literature and Indus Valley civilisation.

Speaking at a meet on Indus Valley Civilisation organised by TN Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday, he added that the Indus Valley civilisation is a hardware part (the physical evidence of the details mentioned in Sangam literature are found) and the Sangam literature is a software part (literature talks about the human culture of Tamils) and people part of this civilisation should have spoken a proto-dravidian language.

He further said, “In 2000, we excavated a skull and bones of a woman in Rakhigarhi, a major site in the Indus valley civilization. We can find shells and conches from the Gulf of Mannar, and these shells and conches were mostly worn by women from the Indus Valley cvilisation. A DNA test carried out on the bones found that the civilisation was formed from mixed genes of ancient South India and Iranian farmers. This is not from Steppe RNA1, A2 genes.”