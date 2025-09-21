Two workers killed in wall collapse near Avinashi in TN

TIRUPPUR: Two workers were killed when a wall collapsed on them during construction work near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Saturday. The deceased were Ramesh (46) of Dindigul and Anthony (55) of Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

Two workers were injured: they are Sundar Raj of Karuvalur and Muthaal of Sulur in Coimbatore.

Police said the incident occurred on the land of Shanmugam of Uppilipalayam near Karuvalur in Avinashi. The construction of a poultry farm has been underway here for the past few days. On Saturday, the four were building a side wall for the farm using hollow blocks. The wall suddenly collapsed during the work. Both Ramesh and Anthony died on the spot as they were trapped inside the debris. Other two, Sundar Raj and Muthaal, escaped with injuries.

The Avinashi police sent the bodies to the Avinashi Government Hospital.

"The construction work began about 20 days ago on Shanmugam's farmland. On Saturday, they set up a scaffolding on the newly built wall. This caused the wall to collapse. The Avinashi police are interrogating Shanmugam," a police officer said.