Veterinary injured by wild elephant 'Rolex' in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) K Vijayaragavan was injured in a wild elephant attack at a grove in Parameswaran Palayam near Thondamuthur early on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The incident occurred when a team consisting of veterinarian Vijayaragavan, along with forest range officers V Thirumurugan (Coimbatore), K Jayachandran (Boluvampatti), wild elephant trackers, Anti Poaching Watchers (APWs), Kumki mahouts and kavadis were monitoring the behaviour of the tusker, ‘Rolex’, in a bid to capture him.

The veterinarian, along with the members in the team, was walking behind the animal at the banana plantation grove at 1.15 am on Saturday when the animal suddenly turned and pushed him down.

The others managed to escape from the spot. After noticing the incident, a few members in the vehicle honked and shouted to prevent the animal from charging at the veterinarian.

Subsequently, the tusker left the place and Vijayaragavan was rescued.

Sources in the forest department said that there were no major injuries to the veterinarian.