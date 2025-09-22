11 held after clash between two villages in Vellore

VELLORE: Eleven people were arrested following a violent clash between residents of Sengadu and Alleri villages in Peenchamanthai hill panchayat, Anaicut taluk, on Saturday. Police said seven of those arrested are from Alleri and four from Sengadu.

Anaicut DSP G Nandhakumar said that a case has been registered against 50 persons from both villages for voluntarily causing hurt using knives and other tools and for criminal intimidation under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 351 of BNS and under certain provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The trouble began on Friday during a traditional bull-taming festival in Sengadu, which drew hundreds of participants from neighbouring villages. A dispute broke out between youths from Sengadu and Alleri, leading to tensions. On Saturday, Alleri villagers allegedly entered Sengadu armed with knives and axes and attacked residents.

At least four people sustained serious injuries on their heads, hands and legs in the clash, police said.

Matters escalated further when Veppankuppam police attempted to intervene in Alleri. Locals allegedly chased their vehicle, attacked the officials with weapons.

On being informed, Vellore SP A Myilvaganan rushed to the spot with a reinforcement of more than 100 personnel. He held talks with the villagers and assured them of a thorough probe and appropriate action.

Police said the situation has since been brought under control, with officers deployed in the area to prevent any further unrest.