40 DPCs to begin operations in Madurai by the end of September

MADURAI: With kuruvai paddy harvest set to begin in Madurai soon, officials from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) have announced that 40 direct purchase centres (DPCs) will be made operational by the end of this month.

Officials added that these centres will be opened in phases over the next couple of weeks, aligned with harvesting schedules, to ensure smooth procurement of paddy.

Kuruvai cultivation has been taken up across 10,000 acres in Vadipatti, Kallandhiri, and Chellampatti blocks. Farmers have begun harvesting as crops have reached maturity, but recent unseasonal rain has triggered concerns. Urging preventive measures, cultivators have requested the TNCSC to stock adequate tarpaulin sheets at all DPCs to shield paddy bags from rain damage.

While district officials assured that steps are underway to curb irregularities, farmer representatives expressed reservations.

Thirupathi Muthuramalingam, a farmer leader, alleged that cultivators are being compelled to pay nearly Rs 50 per bag during procurement. Hence, a district-level control room or monitoring committee should be set up to oversee operations and check malpractice. Official sources added that stringent instructions have been issued to prevent traders from offloading paddy at DPCs in the guise of farmers. All DPCs will be opened simultaneously based on crop harvest reports, and procurement norms will be strictly enforced.”

Officials from the civil supplies department have also assured that staff will be deployed to address farmer grievances at procurement points. However, farmers insisted that only a dedicated monitoring mechanism would ensure transparency. With the harvest expected to peak in the coming week, cultivators said timely procurement, rain protection measures, and vigilance against irregularities will be crucial to safeguard their hard-earned yield.