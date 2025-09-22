Aavin may retain prices despite GST reduction

CHENNAI: Even as leading public sector dairy cooperatives Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini have announced price cuts following the GST reduction on dairy products from 12% to 5%, milk products from Tamil Nadu’s Aavin — the country’s third-largest public sector dairy federation — will continue to be sold at existing prices on Monday, when the revised GST will come into force.

Amul, Nandini and a few private brands have reduced the prices of ghee, paneer, butter, ice cream, milk chocolates and other products by Rs 25 to Rs 40, owing to the GST cut. However, senior officials from the TN Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (TNCMPF), which owns the Aavin brand, said that since Aavin calculates its final prices inclusive of GST, a formal directive from the state is necessary before revising rates. As of 11 pm on Sunday, no such directive was issued.

As a result, during the upcoming festive season, consumers in Tamil Nadu may not enjoy the price relief that buyers in Karnataka and other parts of the country will receive.