AIADMK seeks inquiry into CAG findings in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry AIADMK state secretary A Anbalagan on Sunday demanded that Assembly committees initiate inquiries against officials responsible for losses in government departments, as flagged in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

In a press statement, Anbalagan said, “The central government has set up the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to monitor losses caused by officials’ errors, delays and illegal concessions, and to ensure accountability. This body identifies irregularities in all states and submits reports of offences and deficiencies to the legislatures. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Estimates Committee in Parliament and in all state assemblies conduct inquiries into the irregularities, losses and corruption highlighted by the CAG and take legal action against officials found guilty.”

He added, “It is customary for opposition members to head these two committees to ensure accountability for errors committed by ruling party officials. On this basis, a DMK member has been appointed as head of the Estimates Committee, which includes more than 10 Assembly members. The committee’s duty is to conduct departmental investigations based on past CAG reports and ensure action against guilty officials. However, the PAC, headed by a ruling party member, cannot take any action against officials who repeatedly commit errors.”