AIADMK seeks inquiry into CAG findings in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry AIADMK state secretary A Anbalagan on Sunday demanded that Assembly committees initiate inquiries against officials responsible for losses in government departments, as flagged in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.
In a press statement, Anbalagan said, “The central government has set up the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to monitor losses caused by officials’ errors, delays and illegal concessions, and to ensure accountability. This body identifies irregularities in all states and submits reports of offences and deficiencies to the legislatures. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Estimates Committee in Parliament and in all state assemblies conduct inquiries into the irregularities, losses and corruption highlighted by the CAG and take legal action against officials found guilty.”
He added, “It is customary for opposition members to head these two committees to ensure accountability for errors committed by ruling party officials. On this basis, a DMK member has been appointed as head of the Estimates Committee, which includes more than 10 Assembly members. The committee’s duty is to conduct departmental investigations based on past CAG reports and ensure action against guilty officials. However, the PAC, headed by a ruling party member, cannot take any action against officials who repeatedly commit errors.”
Accusing the DMK of shielding the government, he said, “Even during the previous DMK-Congress alliance government and now under the current administration, multiple irregularities documented by the CAG have not resulted in any action by either committee. Knowing that no legislative committee is ready to act, several officials continue to commit errors year after year.”
He pointed out that the current CAG report had flagged 316 cases of irregularities over the past 10 years, including 257 in the electricity department, which together resulted in losses exceeding Rs 27 crore. “Taking just one of these cases as an example, both the PAC and the Estimates Committee should jointly summon the officials involved, conduct a thorough investigation and recommend legal action to the legislature if guilt is established. Any attempts by the DMK or others to divert responsibility to the government or the Lieutenant Governor are misleading,” he charged.
Stressing the role of legislative oversight, Anbalagan said, “Committees composed of elected representatives must perform their duties independently to ensure proper governance. Only then will government administration be effective. The Speaker of the Assembly must ensure that the committees perform their duties properly.”