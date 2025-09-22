BJP Tamil Nadu Chief meets JP Nadda amid alliance speculations with former AIADMK leaders

NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation that the BJP may soon induct former AIADMK leaders, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran met BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday, accompanied by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting, which lasted around half an hour, reportedly covered a range of issues concerning the BJP’s strategy and positioning in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after his visit to Mr Nadda’s residence, Nagenthran stated that the meeting was primarily to extend an invitation to the party president for upcoming events in Tamil Nadu.

“I met Nadda ji to invite him to a public meeting in Madurai and for a yatra that I am planning to organise,” he told reporters.