BJP Tamil Nadu Chief meets JP Nadda amid alliance speculations with former AIADMK leaders

NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation that the BJP may soon induct former AIADMK leaders, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran met BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday, accompanied by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting, which lasted around half an hour, reportedly covered a range of issues concerning the BJP’s strategy and positioning in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking to the media after his visit to Mr Nadda’s residence, Nagenthran stated that the meeting was primarily to extend an invitation to the party president for upcoming events in Tamil Nadu.
“I met Nadda ji to invite him to a public meeting in Madurai and for a yatra that I am planning to organise,” he told reporters.
The Tamil Nadu BJP is preparing to launch a statewide yatra in the coming months, aimed at highlighting what it calls the failures of the ruling DMK government. The yatra is expected to serve as a major campaign initiative in the lead-up to the assembly polls.
While no official announcement has been made, party sources suggested that discussions during the meeting also touched upon potential alliance strategies involving the AIADMK. Notably, a senior AIADMK leader recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, fuelling speculation about renewed negotiations between the two parties.
According to sources, the BJP is making concerted efforts to strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu and ensure a cohesive alliance by holding wide-ranging talks with key stakeholders.