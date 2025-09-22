CCMC undecided on using paver blocks or concrete for lanes in Coimbatore's core areas

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore's historic core areas, where roads are as narrow as 10 to 15 feet, remain in a state of neglect, forcing residents to brave potholes, mud, and uneven surfaces every day. While the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) promises a long-term solution, disagreements over whether to lay cement roads or paver blocks have left the issue unresolved for years.

Many of these interior roads, particularly in the Central and West zones, are accessible only to two-wheelers. After repeated underground drainage (UGD) works, water supply projects, and bouts of heavy rain, the stretches have deteriorated into non-motorable conditions, frustrating residents and motorists alike.

"We have been living with broken roads for years. During the rainy season, it's almost impossible to walk or ride safely," said R Meenakshi, a resident of Sukrawarpettai. "Cement roads are the only permanent solution. Paver blocks are slippery and dangerous when wet."

Local councillors have echoed this demand, urging the civic body to lay sturdy cement roads as a lasting fix. "Residents deserve roads that won't turn into a hazard every monsoon. Paver blocks will only lead to more accidents and maintenance issues. Also, some miscreants steal the paver blocks installed for the pathway, which leads to losses for both the corporation as well as the public," argued S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhi Park.