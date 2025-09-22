Ceiling collapses in newly built government school building in Tiruchy, parents outraged

TIRUCHY: A portion of ceiling panels collapsed in a classroom in Singalanthapuram government primary school barely six months after inauguration in April this year, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am, minutes after the school was opened for the morning meal programme. A section of the classroom’s ceiling gave way and crashed onto desks and the floor, sending students and teachers into panic. Fortunately, none of the 34 children studying in classes I to V were inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. As it was an exam day today, students were made to sit in the nearby building.

The school functions with just two classrooms, both built under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme (CFSIDS) 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 30.5 lakh.

The broken ceiling, with charts and teaching aids still dangling, was a chilling reminder of a major tragedy averted by chance.