CM Stalin inaugurates new school building in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated, through video conferencing from Chennai’s Nehru Indoor Stadium, a newly constructed school building at the Government Higher Secondary School in Manakkupam, Villupuram district.

Built under the NABARD scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1.88 crore, the project has added eight new classrooms to benefit students, an official release said.

Following the inauguration, a special function was organised at the school in the presence of Villupuram District Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman, Thirukovilur MLA K Ponmudy and senior officials from the School Education Department.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Rahman said the chief minister regards education and healthcare as “the two eyes of Tamil Nadu’s development.” He added that initiatives such as the breakfast scheme for primary school children, the Pudhumai Pen and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to students in higher education, and the recently launched Anbuk Karangal scheme extending Rs 2,000 monthly support to orphaned children, reflected the government’s strong commitment to education and welfare.

“The state is also investing heavily in infrastructure such as classrooms, laboratories and other facilities to ensure students can pursue their studies without hardship. Students should focus on academics while also developing their skills in sports and extracurricular activities,” he said.

MLA Ponmudy remarked that Tamil Nadu had become a model for the entire country in school education due to the government’s historic initiatives and sustained investment in the future of rural students.