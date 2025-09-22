Dalit families protest over new road in Tiruvannamalai, claim access denied to public route

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai Collector, K Tharpagaraj, on September 18, announced the construction of a new cement road costing Rs 50 lakh in Mothakkal village in Thandarampattu taluk. The road is being built on private land that currently has an earthen pathway used by Scheduled Caste (SC) villagers to carry deceased members to the burial ground. The collector appreciated the landowners, who belong to the Vanniyar community, for donating the land for “public welfare.”

However, the SC residents said their demand was not for a new road but for access to the existing public road at Murugan Koil Street, which is used by the rest of the village.

Adi Dravidar families TNIE spoke to said they had petitioned the collector for a common public road and were not seeking a separate one. “It only reinforces the idea that people of our community are not entitled to equal space in the village,” one resident said.

Caste discrimination has been prevalent in Mothakkal for years, forcing around 200 Adi Dravidar families to use the alternative earthen road to carry bodies to the burial ground. Aravindan*, a resident, said, “Our people are scared to use the actual road. Two weeks ago, a person died, and when we tried to use the original road, the police and revenue officials discouraged us, saying it would create unnecessary issues when there was already an alternative route.”

Residents said fear has long been instilled by upper-caste villagers, leaving many Dalit families questioning whether they could take the bodies through the public road safely.