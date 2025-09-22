Dharmapuri farmers want millet, tomato exhibition held

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri have requested the district administration to take steps to set up a millet and tomato exhibition. Farmers stated that millet and tomato exposure could improve production of Value Added Products (VAP) and encourage more farmers to crop native crops.

In 2023, during the 'International Year of Millets', the district received a special scheme where millet procurement centres were opened and 2 kg of ragi was distributed. This was specifically done because of the abundant millet production in the district. On average, the district has an annual cultivation of about 57,000 hectares of millets, which include ragi, samai, cumbu, kudirvali and other varieties. Similarly, for horticulture, there is an abundance of tomato cultivation with an average cultivation of 12,000 hectares annually. Therefore, they are urging the state government to conduct a millet and tomato exhibition in the district to promote production.

Speaking to TNIE, SA Chinnasamy, state president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, "In Krishnagiri, there is large-scale cultivation of mango, and to promote the uniqueness of the local flavour, the state government has introduced the mango exhibition every year. Similarly, in Dharmapuri, millet cultivation is unique with large production of ragi, samai, cumbu and horsetail millets known as Kudiravali. Considering its health benefits, the International Year of Millets was announced in 2023, and we also got a special scheme where ragi was procured locally, and the civil supplies department supplied 2kg of ragi to ration cardholders. We need more schemes like this to promote our millets, and an exhibition is crucial for this. This would not only promote the health benefits of millets, but it will also boost production, create more marketing avenues and improve VAP from millets."