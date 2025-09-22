Dog owner booked after pet bites him, 14 others in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A dog owner was booked after his pet bit 15 people, including him, children and elderly, in Vikramasingapuram municipality in Tirunelveli on Saturday. The dog, which went on a biting spree, was beaten to death by the public before the municipal staff could capture it.

The animal belonged to Krishnan (40) of Selva Vinayagar Temple Street. “On Saturday, the dog bit Krishnan and ran out of his house towards the temple. Within two hours, it bit 14 others,” officials, said.

Municipality chairperson M Selva Suresh Perumal told TNIE that all 15 were administered anti-rabies vaccine at the upgraded PHC in Vikramasingapuram and shifted to Ambasamudram GH. “Before we could reach the spot, the angry public killed the dog with an iron rod and disposed of the carcass in a sack,” he said, and added that strict instructions have been given to dog owners to keep their pets vaccinated and ensure they do not attack the public.

Krishnan has been booked under BNS section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal).

Meanwhile, a stray dog bit eight persons in Thisayanvilai on Saturday. While all the victims have been administered anti-rabies vaccine at the upgraded PHC, the dog is still on the loose, sources said.