High material cost, staff shortage dent lorry body manufacturing in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Namakkal, once celebrated as the lorry body-building capital of South India, is witnessing a sharp slowdown in its core industry. Rising fuel prices, toll charges, and soaring material and electricity costs have forced lorry owners to look elsewhere, eroding the district's dominance in a trade that has supported thousands for decades.

At its peak, Namakkal and neighbouring Thiruchengode boasted nearly 120 lorry and other bodybuilding units that together turned out around 1,500 lorries a month. Today, output has fallen to just 500, and many small workshops are surviving on a single order a month. Only two or three units qualify as large-scale industries, the rest are struggling small businesses that often work on wafer-thin margins.

The ripple effects are severe. More than two lakh people were once employed directly or indirectly in the sector, but about 30% of the workforce has already shifted to other jobs.

Skilled craftsmen, some with over 20 years of experience, are now moving on contract basis to Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, where lorry bodybuilding has picked up as operators prefer to avoid Tamil Nadu's tolls and higher diesel costs. This shift has redistributed an industry that was once firmly concentrated in Namakkal.

"The situation has become unsustainable. Our electricity bill that was once Rs 12,000 now touches Rs 28,000," said P Thiyagarajan, owner of Shree Gowriamman Industries, one of the largest lorry-body fabricators in the region. "From 20 orders earlier, I now get only five in a month. Business has come down to 40%."