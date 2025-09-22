INTERVIEW| ‘CPI will seek more seats from DMK, it’s not anti-alliance’: M Veerapandian

Ten years after R Mutharasan became the state secretary of the CPI, 63-year-old M Veerapandian, who has been with the party for more than four decades, was unanimously elected as the secretary this month. In a freewheeling interview with S Kumaresan, he talks about challenges faced by the Left parties, strategies to improve their electoral prospects, and the CPI’s keenness to contest more seats in the 2026 Assembly election. Edited Excerpts:
A large section of the youth today seems to want a change in the political landscape, expressing disillusionment with existing parties. How do you view this and what strategies do you propose to attract young people towards left-wing ideology?
Yes, there is widespread disillusionment. Many youth feel that no party or leader is trustworthy. This creates a tendency to dismiss politics altogether and assume “everyone is corrupt”. But that itself is a carefully cultivated plan of capitalism to keep people away from politics. What we must do is bring politics back into their lives, not just as power politics but as people’s politics, rooted in everyday life and rights.
Left ideology emphasises on boundless humanism, liberation, unity, equality, and peaceful coexistence. These values only grow stronger when propagated with conviction. That is how we can engage the youth.
What distinguishes the cadres of Communist parties from those of the DMK, Congress, VCK, and MDMK, many of which also embrace certain leftist principles?
Ideologically, there are similarities. But what sets us apart is the way we practise these principles. From the grassroots level to the national leadership, our structure is built on democratic values, and leadership evolves through a transparent, collective process. The other parties are largely state-based and often centre their politics around regional welfare. Internal democracy does not function with the same depth.
TN witnesses lakhs of youth mobilising behind cine stars. Do you see this phenomenon as a failure of the Left in effectively politicising and mobilising the youth?
Many youth rally behind film stars or caste-based groups, often without ideology, raising empty slogans. This cannot be seen as the failure of Left thought. Yes, Left gatherings may be smaller, but numbers alone do not make history.
The real challenge is education, with which youth will not be misled by sudden waves of populism or hero-worship.
We must admit, however, that we have failed to carry this message in a vibrant, appealing language like how our late leader P Jeevanandam did. We accept that criticism.
Does the party have support among the voters?
Yes. It is the Communist party that is at the forefront, be it on issues like price rise or reduction in welfare expenditure. The challenge is to convert our organisational strength into votes. We must politically educate the poor and the marginalised and create a base that will help us win.
The DMK leadership has indicated that new parties may join the DMK-led alliance. How do you expect the CPI to secure more seats within the alliance?
The circumstances prevailing during the election will decide, but asking for more seats is neither anti-democratic nor anti-alliance.
We will try to secure a little more. This effort should be understood as a democratic approach, and we believe that DMK president M K Stalin will recognise it as such.
Over the next 10 years, how do you envision the strength and role of the CPI?
Certainly, we see great potential. There is a gap in the political landscape between the grievances of the people and the political ideology, both in TN and in the country, and many acknowledge that only Communists have the ideological strength to fill this gap.
Even those inspired by ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, BR Ambedkar, MK Gandhi, or even Tamil nationalist thought believe that if a force is to govern with ideological depth, it is the Communists. A time will come when left-democratic and progressive forces unite on a common platform.