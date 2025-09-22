Minister Panneerselvam hits out at PMK leader Anbumani, says he has no right to criticise DMK

CUDDALORE: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M R K Panneerselvam on Saturday lashed out at PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, saying he had no qualification to speak about the DMK as he became a union minister only during the party’s alliance with the DMK.
Addressing a public meeting organised by the Chidambaram City DMK at Anandeeswaran Koil Street, Panneerselvam said DMK cadres had remained steadfast in their principles even during the decade in opposition. “During the Covid period, when the nation was at a standstill, our workers distributed vegetables and welfare assistance. People then decided that Stalin must come to power,” he said.
Taking a swipe at political opponents, he remarked, “Now, some people who never came out during the Covid crisis have begun to arrive like tourist buses because elections are approaching. One comes in a green bus, another in a saffron bus. But our Chief Minister Stalin meets the people directly, receives petitions and ensures action is taken.”
Highlighting welfare initiatives, he said 1.15 crore women were benefitting from the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. “Anbumani is spreading falsehoods. He betrayed his father and captured the party for power. What has he done for the people? He became a minister only because of the DMK alliance. Even Dalit leaders like Ezhilmalai and Ponnusamy became union ministers during DMK alliances. He has no right to criticise the DMK,” the minister charged.
On development, Panneerselvam said land had been acquired for NLCIL mines to ensure livelihood opportunities and meet electricity needs. “Farmers who gave land have built bungalows with the compensation. Around 20 lakh students are benefitting from the breakfast scheme, while many others are supported through the Pudhumai Pen scheme. In Chidambaram city alone, welfare projects worth Rs 400 crore have been implemented,” he said.
The meeting was presided over by city secretary K R Senthilkumar. DMK state students’ wing secretary R Rajiv Gandhi delivered a special address. Election committee secretary I Pugazhendhi, along with state, district and union-level functionaries, also took part.