Minister Panneerselvam hits out at PMK leader Anbumani, says he has no right to criticise DMK

CUDDALORE: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M R K Panneerselvam on Saturday lashed out at PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, saying he had no qualification to speak about the DMK as he became a union minister only during the party’s alliance with the DMK.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Chidambaram City DMK at Anandeeswaran Koil Street, Panneerselvam said DMK cadres had remained steadfast in their principles even during the decade in opposition. “During the Covid period, when the nation was at a standstill, our workers distributed vegetables and welfare assistance. People then decided that Stalin must come to power,” he said.

Taking a swipe at political opponents, he remarked, “Now, some people who never came out during the Covid crisis have begun to arrive like tourist buses because elections are approaching. One comes in a green bus, another in a saffron bus. But our Chief Minister Stalin meets the people directly, receives petitions and ensures action is taken.”