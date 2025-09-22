Over 40 per cent absenteeism in Puducherry VAO recruitment exam

PUDUCHERRY: The written examination for 41 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department was held on Sunday across 86 centres in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Of the 32,016 candidates who had applied, 19,128 appeared for the test while 12,888 remained absent, recording an overall attendance of 59.75%. Several centres were reported to be nearly empty due to the high rate of absenteeism.

The exam was conducted in two sessions — from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Puducherry accounted for 68 centres, including Thiruvalluvar Government Women’s School, VOC Government School, Jeevanandham Government School, Manimekalai Government School, Bharathidasan Women’s College, Kanchi Mamunivar Postgraduate Centre and a few private institutions. In Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, the exams were held in 10, two and six centres respectively.